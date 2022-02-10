 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michigan Offers 2024 Four-Star Center John Bol

The Wolverines have put out a new offer in the 2024 cycle.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect John Bol. It’s a key move in Howard’s continued efforts to elevate Michigan on the recruiting trail.

Bol comes out of St. Louis, Missouri and is rated as a four-star prospect and a top 100 player in the 2024 recruiting class by ESPN. The website also lists him at 7-foot-2 and 220 pounds. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Butler, Clemson, Illinois, Kansas State, Lindenwood, and Missouri among others.

Michigan currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from point guard Christian Anderson, which continues an incredible recruiting run for HOward since he arrived on campus, including the nation’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like Bol would certainly get things rolling in 2024 and build what could be a special class in Ann Arbor. Of course, any decision will likely be some time away.

More From BT Powerhouse

Loading comments...