Michigan Offers 2024 Four-Star Center John Bol

Earlier this month, the Michigan Wolverines put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Juwan Howard and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect John Bol. It’s a key move in Howard’s continued efforts to elevate Michigan on the recruiting trail.

We watched the @30for30 on The Fab 5 last night and today just talked to Coach Juwan Howard and received an offer from @umichbball !!

Proud of you @JohnBol_7

Let’s keep working! pic.twitter.com/UEUrKfD8Kk — Marcus Wilson (@CoachWilson5) February 2, 2022

Bol comes out of St. Louis, Missouri and is rated as a four-star prospect and a top 100 player in the 2024 recruiting class by ESPN. The website also lists him at 7-foot-2 and 220 pounds. Along with Michigan, he also has offers from Butler, Clemson, Illinois, Kansas State, Lindenwood, and Missouri among others.

Michigan currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from point guard Christian Anderson, which continues an incredible recruiting run for HOward since he arrived on campus, including the nation’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like Bol would certainly get things rolling in 2024 and build what could be a special class in Ann Arbor. Of course, any decision will likely be some time away.