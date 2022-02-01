The Big Ten only had one game on Monday night, but it ended up being a fun one with Penn State hosting Iowa. The game would eventually end in double overtime.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

While Iowa entered this game as a solid favorite, it was apparent even a few minutes in that the game would be competitive. Penn State’s defense was giving Iowa’s offense problems from the start and the Hawkeyes had really troubles slowing down Penn State inside. In fact, John Harrar and Seth Lundy combined for 36 points on the night.

Iowa would eventually be able to force overtime after Keegan Murray made an incredible tip in at the buzzer. However, it would be unable to close the deal once there. Penn State was able to force double overtime and then grabbed a four-point win once there.

For Penn State, Monday’s win snaps a three-game losing streak and gives the team its best win of the season. The Nittany Lions now sit at 9-9 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Penn State still remains a solid step (or two) outside the NCAA bubble, but Monday keeps a path alive. There are plenty of remaining marquee opportunities and that begins with Wisconsin on the road on Saturday.

On the other side, this is a crushing one for Hawkeye fans. It’s the second time in just a few weeks Iowa has fallen flat against an inferior opponent on the road. Iowa blew an opportunity against Rutgers a few weeks back and then lost at Penn State on Monday night. The Hawkeyes are still in fine shape for the postseason, but these blown opportunities are really going to do some damage. Iowa will hope to rebound on the road against Ohio State on Thursday night.