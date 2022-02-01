The Big Ten had two intriguing games on Sunday. Purdue hosted Ohio State and Minnesota went on the road to face Wisconsin. Both games had Big Ten title implications.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers 81, No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes 78

This looked like a great game heading into tip and it lived up to that billing. Purdue took control early, but Ohio State came roaring back in the second half. EJ Liddell then hit two three-pointers in the closing seconds to tie things up. And just as it looked like things were heading for overtime, Jaden Ivey did this:

Jaden Ivey hits the buzzer-beater in the final second to give No. 6 Purdue the win at home over No. 16 Ohio State



@CBSSportsCBB pic.twitter.com/GOOHLhWmw1 — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) January 30, 2022

His go-ahead three-pointer ended the game, giving Purdue a narrow 81-78 win. The victory pushed the Boilermakers to 18-3 overall and 7-3 in Big Ten play while the loss dropped Ohio State to 13-5 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play.

For Purdue, it’s hard to understate the significance of this win. The Boilermakers are fighting for positioning in the Big Ten standings and now only sit one game out of first place heading into February. The team still has plenty of challenges ahead, but it’s hard to complain much about that. Purdue will hope to keep things rolling on Wednesday on the road against Minnesota.

On the other side, Ohio State will hope to get back on track against Iowa at home on Thursday. The Buckeyes remain in the heart of the Big Ten title race, even despite this loss. The question will be whether Ohio State can avoid any upsets over the next few weeks with a few tricky games on the docket.

The Rest:

-No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers 66, Minnesota Golden Gophers 60

The Badgers entered this game as solid favorites and performed as expected. Minnesota kept things competitive, but Wisconsin was in control throughout and grabbed the way. Johnny Davis led the way, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds. The win pushed the Badgers to 17-3 overall and 8-2 in Big Ten play while Minnesota fell to 11-7 overall and 2-7 in Big Ten play. The Gophers have now lost two straight and six of the team’s last seven games.

Wisconsin will now prepare for a pivotal road game at Illinois on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Minnesota will hope to get back on track with an upset over Purdue at home on Wednesday.