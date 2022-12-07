12/7 Big Ten Preview: Indiana returns home following loss to host Nebraska

The Big Ten schedule continues on Wednesday with two ranked teams in action. No. 4 Purdue and No. 14 Indiana will take the floor looking to continue a hot start. Also, the Spartans look to end a two-game losing streak as they take on Penn State.

Below, check out the full slate of Big Ten action to look forward to on Wednesday night.

Game of the Day:

Time/TV: 8:30PM ET (BTN)

8:30PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Indiana by 13

A difficult game against a ranked opponent as a double-digit underdog — not unfamiliar territory for Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers will hit the road to take on No. 14 Indiana looking for their fifth consecutive victory. Nebraska has won four consecutive games after a 2-3 start but will face a Hoosier squad looking to get back on track. Indiana fell victim once again to Rutgers and the home-court advantage of Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The Hoosiers will need to get back on track offensively. Returning to their home floor will help the Hoosiers but Nebraska will not shy away. Against Rutgers, the Hoosiers scored just 48 points and shot 30.4% from the field. This was a team averaging 82.3 points heading into the weekend. On the other hand, Indiana allowed just 63 points in its previous game and is surrendering just 60.5 per night on the season.

Nebraska has also been strong defensively. The Cornhuskers allow 63.9 points per game and gave up just 53 to Creighton last time out in a 10-point victory. The Cornhuskers are scoring 69.9 points per game but do not have the firepower of the Hoosiers. Derrick Walker has played in four games this season and is averaging 16.8 points per game. Sam Griesel has been rock solid with 11.8 points per night but the defenders down low will have to step up.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of the best forwards in the nation. He comes in averaging 18.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 64.9% from the field.

Something will have to give here. Both sides play strong defense and like to work in the half court. The difference in this game will be home-court-advantage, explosiveness, and Indiana’s ability to get out in transition.

Pick: Indiana

The Rest:

Time/TV: 6:30PM ET (BTN)

6:30PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Penn State by 2

Sometimes, a team is just more prepared for a game than their opponent. That might be the case as Michigan State travels to take on Penn State.

The Spartans enter the matchup at 5-4 and on a mini two-game skid. When you look at the schedule for Michigan State, it is not surprising that it might be a bit worn down. Michigan State has victories over the likes of Kentucky and Villanova on its resume. Also, a one-point loss to Gonzaga and a hard-fought battle with Alabama.

On the other side, Penn State is 6-2 but has a lighter schedule. The Nittany Lions will be rested heading into this contest — and rightfully so. They played a double-overtime thrilled against Clemson last time out but fell just short. What we know is that this is a team that likes to shoot the ball from deep. Penn State is shooting 40.4% from three-point range this season. Michigan State will have to be ready to defend near half court.

The Spartans are well prepared for this game and will likely turn it into a defensive battle. This contest will be decided by which team can play its own style from the opening minutes.

Pick: Michigan State

-Hofstra Pride at No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers

Time/TV: 7 :00PM ET

:00PM ET KenPom Spread: Purdue by 22

This is not a matchup that you will see often. These two sides met back in 2012 with Purdue rolling to an 83-54 victory. Will the outcome be the same 10 years later?

Purdue has been as good as they come this season. A perfect 8-0 start, with wins over Gonzaga and Duke, have the Boilermakers rolling. Zach Edey has taken the next step in becoming a dominant force and it is unlikely that Hofstra will be able to keep up, especially since they are near the bottom of all Division I teams averaging 31.4 rebounds per game.

Pick: Purdue

Picks Record: 1-0