The Big Ten had a Sunday filled with quality basketball, not only in America, but overseas as Michigan faced off against Kentucky. Fans also got to enjoy a few conference clashes later in the afternoon and evening.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats 73, Michigan Wolverines 69

This was easily the most fascinating game of the day, as Michigan and Kentucky went overseas to play in the O2 Arena in London, England. It was a unique experience that fans and players will certainly remember for years to come.

Even if Michigan fans would prefer to forget the game.

While the Wolverines started well and led for much of the game, the team made just enough mistakes in the closing minutes to come up short. It was Michigan’s second loss of the week to a ranked opponent by a few points, as Michigan also fell to Virginia earlier in the week. Hunter Dickinson led the way in the loss, finishing with 23 points.

The loss dropped Michigan to 5-3 overall. The Wolverines will hope to bounce back on Thursday on the road against Minnesota. It projects as a winnable game.

The Rest:

-Northwestern Wildcats 70, No. 20 Michigan State Spartans 63

This was quite a shocking one, as Northwestern went on the road and knocked off a ranked Michigan State squad. And it wasn’t a fluke either, as the Wildcats controlled much of the game. Boo Buie led the way with 20 points and five rebounds.

For Northwestern, this is obvious a huge win. The Wildcats needed to bounce back after the loss to Pittsburgh earlier in the week and this will do it. On the other side, Spartan fans have to be worried about where things could be headed after another rough outing. Michigan State has quickly gone from one of the best stories of college basketball to a team on a rough run. Tom Izzo and staff will need to work hard to reverse that.

Northwestern will now prepare for Prairie View A&M at home on Sunday. Michigan State will hope to bounce back at Penn State on Wednesday.

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 63, No. 7 Creighton Bluejays 53

This was easily the most jarring result of the day, as Nebraska went on the road and upset a top 10 ranked Creighton squad. The Bluejays entered the game at 6-2 and an impressive resume, but will now be forced to go back to the drawing board after the Huskers scored a double-digit win. Sam Griesel led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

For Nebraska, it’s hard to understate the significance of this one. The Huskers have struggled significantly with Fred Hoiberg the last few years and entered this fall with plenty of pressure. The program needed to show progress and do it quickly. And scoring a win like this is a massive step in the right direction. It’s a win that’s not only valuable for the team’s resume, but will give everyone on the roster confidence moving forward.

The Huskers now sit at 6-3 overall heading into the start of conference play. Nebraska will get Indiana on the road on Wednesday and Purdue at home on Saturday. Both offer massive resume opportunities. Even a split would be huge for Nebraska’s chances.

-No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers 89, Minnesota Golden Gophers 70

This game looked relatively unbalanced heading in and shook out that way, as Purdue scored a 19-point win over Minnesota to improve to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play. Zach Edey led the way en route to the win, finishing with 31 points and 22 rebounds. The loss dropped Minnesota to 4-4 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play.

For Purdue, the team will hope to keep its unbeaten run going at home against Hofstra on Wednesday. Minnesota will hope to bounce back at home on Thursday against Michigan.