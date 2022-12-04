We got our first Saturday of conference play this season and it lived up to the hype. While only one of the league’s three games was between two Big Ten teams, we got multiple ranked teams in action and a great game between Indiana and Rutgers.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 63, No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers 48

This had all the looks of a potential upset and it lived up to the hype, as Rutgers used an impressive defensive effort to upset the Hoosiers, holding Indiana to just 0.73 points per possession. In fact, Miller Kopp was the only Indiana player to finish above an 85 offensive rating. It was a horrid night for Indiana as Rutgers grabbed a 63-48 win. Caleb McConnell led the way with 16 points for the Scarlet Knights.

For Rutgers, this was a massive win. Not only did the Scarlet Knights upset a top 10 opponent at home, but scored their firs marquee win of the season. The team suffered missteps against Temple and Miami (FL) already and desperately needed to make up for them. Saturday’s win will go a long way toward that.

On the other side, Saturday marked Indiana’s first loss of the season as the team fell to 7-1 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play. And while we knew the Hoosiers would slip up eventually, it’s hard not to feel discouraged by this effort. Indiana put forward an embarrassing effort in this one and should have been able to play better than this. Mike Woodson and his staff are going to need group if the team hopes to achieve its long-term goals.

Rutgers will now prepare for Ohio State on the road on Thursday while Indiana gets Nebraska at home on Wednesday. Both should be interesting games.

The Rest:

-No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes 96, St. Francis Red Flash 59

After falling on the road against Duke on Wednesday, Ohio State returned home and scored an easy win over St. Francis on Saturday. Bruce Thornton had a solid performance in the game, finishing with 13 points, two assists, and two rebounds. The team was able to reach deep into its bench en route to the 96-59 win.

Ohio State improved to 6-2 overall with the win and will now prepare for Rutgers at home next Thursday. That will be a great test for the Buckeyes.

The Badgers went on the road for the first time this season on Saturday, facing Marquette in a really hard fought game. Fortunately for Badger fans, Wisconsin was able to do enough to grab an 80-77 win in overtime. Chucky Hepburn led the way with 19 points and four rebounds. Tyler Wahl also had 15 points.

The win pushed Wisconsin to 6-2 overall and got the team back on track after Tuesday’s rough outing against Wake Forest. Fans will hope the momentum can build going forward with Maryland at home on Tuesday. It projects as a really challenging game.