The Big Ten had three games on Friday night, though none of them projected as particularly competitive games. Fortunately for Big Ten fans, the league swept the three games, setting up what should be a fantastic next week of action.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers 76, Western Michigan Broncos 66

As the most “competitive” game of the evening, this one grabbed the Game of the Night distinction. Wisconsin entered this game at 9-2 and was able to improve on that mark, scoring a 10-point win over Western Michigan at home. The Broncos did enough to keep things relatively interesting, but were never in a position to pull off the upset. Steven Crowl led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds.

The win pushed the Badgers to 10-2 overall as the team prepares to move back into league play. Wisconsin has also won five straight and six of its last seven games. The team remains unblemished in Big Ten play at 2-0 and will hope to build on that mark next week with Minnesota at home on Tuesday and Illinois on the road on January 7th.

The Rest:

The Spartans cruised to a victory in this one, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half and never looking back. Joey Hauser led the way with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Jaden Akins also had 13 points and three rebounds.

Michigan State improved to 9-4 overall with the win. The Spartans have now won four straight dating back to the team’s home loss to Northwestern in early December. The team will now prepare for an intriguing week of action as it gets Nebraska at home on Tuesday and arch-rival Michigan at home on Saturday. Both games should be wins.

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 90, Coppin State Eagles 57

Things kept rolling for the Scarlet Knights on Friday, as the team scored another win to improve to 9-4 overall. Cam Spencer led the way with 17 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. He was able to hold Sam Sessoms in check, as the former Penn State and now Coppin State guard finished with a 78 offensive rating. Rutgers was eventually able to unload its bench in the closing minutes.

Rutgers will now prepare for a tough road trip on Monday on the road against top ranked Purdue. It’s arguably the team’s toughest matchup to date.