Ohio State and Penn State Split Week Seven Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week seven of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Penn State’s Jalen Pickett was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Pickett had a fantastic performance this week. The Nittany Lion forward finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in Penn State’s win over Quinnipiac. He finished just a point short of an incredible triple-double and didn’t commit a single turnover in the outing. Pickett continues to be one of the more underrated players in this year’s Big Ten. This is the first time Pickett has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

Meanwhile, Sensabaugh had another excellent week. He led the Buckeyes in points, rebounds, and assists in Ohio State’s win over Maine. His final stat line was for 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in just 25 minutes of action. He’s quickly emerging as Ohio State’s best player, even as a true freshman. This is the second time Sensabaugh has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors during his career in as many weeks. Don’t be surprised to see him reappear on this list in the coming weeks and months.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.