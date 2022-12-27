Illinois Drops In Week Eight Polls

The Week Eight AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue who topped both polls. Unfortunately, while it was nice to see five teams ranked, a few others dropped.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Eight AP Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 15 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Indiana

Receiving Votes: Maryland, Illinois, Ohio State, Michigan State

Week Eight USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 15 - Wisconsin

No. 18 - Indiana

No. 21 - Maryland

No. 22 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan State, Iowa

The biggest story this week was Illinois, who dropped significantly in the polls and outside the AP Poll altogether. It was disappointing, but expected after the team’s putrid showing against Missouri in St. Louis last week. It’ll likely take a few weeks and at least a big win or two for the Illini to make it back inside the top 25.

The other major story continues to be Purdue’s spot atop the rankings. The Boilers presently sit at a perfect 12-0 and should be in position to remain there for at least another week as the team’s next major challenge appears to be Ohio State on the road on January 5th. So, buckle up for that one.

Ohio State also narrowly remains outside the top 25. If the Buckeyes keep it going, the team can easily jump into the rankings with another win or two, especially if Ohio State can knock off Northwestern over the weekend.