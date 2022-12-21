The Big Ten had three games on Tuesday night. And while none looked particularly great on paper, we did get to see some quality play and a relatively competitive game between Nebraska against Queens.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 75, Queens University Royals 65

After three straight losses against tough competition, Nebraska returned home on Tuesday hoping to get back on track before conference play. The team hosted a Queens squad that wasn’t great, but also was a step above some of the lower end of college basketball as well. As such, it seemed like an interesting outing for the Huskers.

The game itself would prove relatively one-sided. Nebraska jumped out to a double-digit lead early on and never looked back. Derrick Walker led the way with 13 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Sam Griesel also had 16 points. Queens cut the lead somewhat in the second half, but couldn’t stop Nebraska en route to a 75-65 win.

The win pushed the Huskers to 7-6 overall as the team now prepares for the restart of conference play later this month. The team will get Iowa at home on December 29th in what should be a fun rivalry clash.

The Rest:

-No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers 96, Elon Phoenix 72

This looked one-sided heading into tip and it lived up to that billing, as Indiana cruised to a 24-point win over a terrible Elon squad at home. Race Thompson led the way with 18 points. Notably, Trayce Jackson-Davis sat out with a right hand injury.

The win left Indiana sitting at 9-3 overall heading into the program’s non-conference finale against Kennesaw State at home on Friday. It’s expected to be another blowout.

-Northwestern Wildcats 92, Illinois-Chicago Flames 54

The Wildcats cruised in this one, blowing out Illinois-Chicago at home by nearly 40 points. Chase Audige led the way with 19 points and sophomore Brooks Barnhizer had 18 points off the bench as well. Northwestern finished with an incredible 1.31 points per possession.

Northwestern improved to 9-2 overall with the win. The team will now prepare for its final non-conference outing against Brown at home on December 29th. The Wildcats will be significant favorites in that one.