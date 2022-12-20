Iowa and Ohio State Split Week Six Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week six of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Iowa’s Filip Rebraca was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Rebraca had a fantastic performance this week. The Hawkeye forward finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in just 26 minutes in Iowa’s win over Southeastern Missouri State. It continues a solid campaign for Rebraca so far this season. This is the first time Rebraca has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

Meanwhile, Sensabaugh also had a good week. He finished with 22 points in the loss to North Carolina over the weekend, including a bucket with three seconds left in regulation to give the Buckeyes the lead. He also had eight rebounds and three assists. This is the first time Sensabaugh has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors during his career. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be the last.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.