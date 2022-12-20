Big Ten Falls In Week Seven Polls

The Week Seven AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue who topped both polls. Unfortunately, while it was nice to see five teams ranked, a few others dropped.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Seven AP Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 16 - Illinois

No. 17 - Wisconsin

No. 18 - Indiana

Receiving Votes: Maryland, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State

Week Seven USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 16 - Illinois

No. 18 - Wisconsin

No. 21 - Indiana

No. 23 - Maryland

Receiving Votes: Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State

Obviously, the big news here continues to be Purdue’s spot atop the rankings. It’s the second straight season the Boilermakers have been ranked No. 1 for at least a week of the season, which is a major statement about the development and trajectory of the program. The Boilers could also remain there for a few more weeks with a manageable slate upcoming. The next major challenge appears to be Ohio State on the road on January 5th. So, buckle up for that one.

Three other Big Ten teams made the AP Poll and four others made the Coaches’ Poll. Unfortunately, that was a step back as Ohio State slid from the rankings after a tough loss to North Carolina over the weekend. Maryland also took a hit after the loss to UCLA. Fans will have to hope the league can reverse the trend in the weeks ahead.