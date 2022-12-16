The Big Ten only had one game on Thursday night, which took place in Madison between Wisconsin and Lehigh. The game was eventually decided by 22 points.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers 78, Lehigh Mountain Hawks 56

The Badgers entered this game with plenty of momentum, having won three straight, including two on the road. This set up as a nice “tune up” game against a struggling Lehigh squad, who ranked outside the top 300 on KenPom. Accordingly, the spread was pretty one-sided and Wisconsin was expected to roll.

Fortunately for Badger fans, things went as expected. Wisconsin stumbled out of the gates, but quickly took control by half and never looked back en route to a 22-point win. Steven Crowl led the way with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Tyler Wahl also had 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

The win pushed Wisconsin to 9-2 overall. The team has now won four straight and will get a week off before hosting another underwhelming opponent at home on December 23rd in Grambling State. The Badgers will then wrap up non-conference play on December 30th at home against Western Michigan in what should be another one-sided affair. As such, all eyes will now turn toward the resumption of conference play in January. Things will open with Minnesota at home and Illinois on the road. Both games should be interesting.