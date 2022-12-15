The Big Ten only had two games on Wednesday, but both were notable matchups. Maryland hosted UCLA in the marquee matchup and Minnesota returned to action hoping to get back on track after a few rough outings.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-No. 16 UCLA Bruins 87, No. 13 Maryland Terrapins 60

For the fourth game in a row, Maryland faced off against a marquee opponent looking to build its resume. Unfortunately, things wouldn’t end well in this one, as UCLA not only beat Maryland, but embarrassed the Terps are home. The Bruins would eventually grab an 87-60 win in a game that was essentially over at halftime. It was easily Maryland’s worst effort of the season to date.

It’s hard to say much about this one from Maryland’s perspective. The team was utterly outplayed on both sides of the floor. UCLA scored an incredible 1.28 points per possession and the Terps finished with an underwhelming 0.88 points per possession offensively. The only Maryland player who did much offensive was Ian Martinez, who finished with 16 points in 22 minutes. Otherwise, it was a rough night. Jahmir Young finished with just three points.

The loss dropped Maryland to 8-3 overall heading into the final weeks of non-conference play. Many will use this as an excuse to attack Maryland’s pedigree as a team. However, that would be an overreaction. While the loss was rough, one bad outing in 11 games isn’t exactly anything terrible. Unfortunately for Terp fans, it came against arguably the best team Maryland has played this season. It happens sometimes.

The Terps will hope to get back on track after a few days off next week at home against Saint Peter’s on Thursday. Of course, the Peacocks are coming off a magical 2021-’22 season. However, this isn’t the same Saint Peter’s squad. Things should be significantly easier for the Terps this year.

The Rest:

-Minnesota Golden Gophers 72, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 56

After five straight losses, Minnesota entered Wednesday desperately in search of a win. Fortunately for Gopher fans, Arkansas-Pine Bluff didn’t offer too much resistance as Minnesota cruised to a double-digit win. Braeden Carrington led the way with 20 points and four rebounds. Jamison Battle also had 18 points.

The win pushed Minnesota to 5-6 overall. The team will now get a week off before hosting Chicago State at home next Thursday. The Gophers will be significant favorites in that one.