12/15 Big Ten Preview: Wisconsin Set to Host Lehigh

There is just one game tonight with Lehigh heading to Madison to square off against the Wisconsin Badgers on the Big Ten Network. Let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Game of the Night

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at #22 Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET BTN

7:00 PM ET BTN Line: Wisconsin -23.0

Lehigh rolls into Madison after losing their past two games against Maryland-Eastern Shore and UMBC. The Mountain Hawks haven’t played a game since the third and currently sit at 4-4 with a KenPom ranking of 308. The offense isn’t exactly a bright spot, ranking 332nd in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the defense fares only slightly better at 257th.

Lehigh is led by guards Evan Taylor, Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Keith Higgins Jr. The trio is averaging 13.5, 13.1 and 11.6 points per game respectively while no other player is reaching double figures. The Mountain Hawks struggle with turnovers, committing just under 15 per game. Their inability to control the ball looms large on the road against a solid Wisconsin defense.

The Badgers have a stout defense but their offense leaves something to be desired. That of course shouldn’t be a major issue against a decisively overmatched Lehigh. Wisconsin has won their last three games, beating Marquette and Iowa in overtime and winning against a ranked Maryland.

Wisconsin’s last five wins have all came by five or less points. That should change tonight as Lehigh provides the first of three tune-up games before conference play gets underway in January.

Pick: Wisconsin