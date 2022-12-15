Michigan and Purdue Split Week Five Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week five of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Purdue’s Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Michigan’s Dug McDaniel was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Edey had a fantastic performance this week. The Boiler big man averaged 17.0 points, 17.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks in the team’s wins over Nebraska and Hofstra. The most notable performance came against the Huskers, where Edey finished with an incredible 17 rebounds and seven blocks. It was an eye raising performance that will continue to build Edey’s campaign for national awards. This is the third time Edey has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

Meanwhile, McDaniel had a great week as well. He finished with 15 points in his first career start for the Wolverines on the road against Minnesota. He also grabbed two rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. This is the first time McDaniel has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors during his career. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be the last.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.