Purdue Tops Week Six Polls

The Week Six AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and six Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including Purdue who stopped both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Six AP Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 14 - Indiana

No. 18 - Illinois

No. 20 - Maryland

No. 22 - Wisconsin

No. 23 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Iowa, Michigan State

Week Six USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 1 - Purdue

No. 16 - Indiana

No. 17 - Maryland

No. 19 - Illinois

No. 21 - Ohio State

No. 23 - Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan State

Obviously, the biggest development was Purdue finishing atop both polls. It’s the second straight season the Boilermakers have been ranked No. 1 for at least a week of the season, which is a major statement about the development and trajectory of the program. And the team could stay there for awhile with a manageable slate moving forward. In fact, KenPom favors Purdue significantly in each of its next four games. The first major challenge appears to be Ohio State on the road on January 5th. So, buckle up for that one.

The league otherwise remains strong with five other teams ranked and three others receiving votes. It was disappointing to see teams like Illinois and Maryland stagnate, but they’re still in fine position moving into the final weeks of 2022. Wisconsin also rose, which could continue given how well the Badgers have been playing. It’ll be fun to follow.