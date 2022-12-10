12/10 Big Ten Preview: Indiana continues tough schedule against Arizona

The Big Ten schedule rolls on with three ranked teams in action.

No. 14 Indiana will headline the day with a showdown against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas. No. 4 Purdue and No. 17 Illinois will also look to stay on the right track. Below, check out the full slate of Big Ten competition, along with some insight and predictions.

Game of the Day:

Time/TV: 7:30PM ET (FOX)

7:30PM ET (FOX) KenPom Spread: Indiana by 2

There is no shortage of tests for Indiana early in the season. To this point, it has victories over North Carolina and Arizona and Kansas are waiting over the next two games.

The Hoosiers rebounded from their first loss of the season, coming against Rutgers on the road. Indiana dominated Nebraska and got the offensive game back on track. Trayce Jackson-Davis logged a triple-double and is looking like an All-American early on. If there is a team that can match down low with Jackson-Davis, it is Arizona.

The Wildcats have also been battle-tested. They picked up a Maui Classic title with victories over San Diego State and Creighton. There has become a trend in Arizona and it is bringing great size to the post. Azuolas Tubelis stands at 6-foot-11 and leads the team scoring 20.1 points per game. Oumar Ballo is a future NBA star and true seven-footer, scoring 19.1 points per game. The guards are just as strong and this begins with Kerr Kriisa, who averaged 12.8 points and 7.8 assists per game.

Indiana is one of the offensive juggernauts around the nation this season. Arizona is as well, averaging 91 points per contest. The Wildcats have all of the makings of a National Championship team. This will be a must-see game on Saturday night.

Pick: Arizona

The Rest:

Time/TV: 12:00PM ET (FS1)

12:00PM ET (FS1) KenPom Spread: Illinois by 8

Penn State is coming back down to Earth a bit having lost two consecutive games. It began the season 6-1 before falling to Clemson and Michigan State. As for Illinois, it is riding high following a massive victory over Texas at Madison Square Garden. The Nittany Lions have been shooting the ball well and at will to begin the season and this will be a key against Illinois, who can light up the scoreboard and likes to play fast. Terrence Shannon Jr. is a clutch performer and showed it off against Texas with 12 of his 16 points in overtime. In the end, there is too much firepower for the Illini.

Pick: Illinois

Time/TV: 2:15PM ET (BTN)

2:15PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Purdue by 16

The Boilermakers will take their undefeated record and No. 4 ranking on the road this week. Zach Edey is playing like one of the best bigs in the nation and there are not many teams that will be able to contain his size at 7-foot-4. Purdue is 17-2 when Edey logs a double-double over the course of his career. Nebraska will have some difficulty slowing down the big man and this will jumpstart the Boilermakers’ offense.

Pick: Purdue

-Brown Bears at Michigan State Spartans

Time/TV: 4:30PM ET (BTN)

4:30PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Michigan State by 19

These two teams might come in with the same record but the Spartans are looking to take off from here. They snapped a two-game losing streak with an impressive road victory over Penn State. Now, Michigan State will take on Brown, who has won five consecutive games but the Spartans will be the best team they faced. This is a game where the Spartans will look to flex their muscles early and roll to victory.

Pick: Michigan State

Picks Record: 4-0