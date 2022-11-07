The college basketball season officially tips off on Monday and the Big Ten is set to have quite a day with 13 of the league’s 14 teams in action. It’s a great way to begin the season, allowing everyone to dive in headfirst to a full night of action.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-Western Michigan Broncos at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time/TV: 9:00PM ET (BTN+)

9:00PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Minnesota by 13

Last season was a tough one for Gopher fans. Despite overachieving on preseason expectations early, Minnesota nosedived as conference play got rolling. The team eventually finished at just 13-17 overall and lost 16 of its final 19 games. Not exactly the finish Ben Johnson was hoping for in its first campaign.

However, that was then and this is now. And Minnesota has some reasons for hope this year, including Jamison Battle and transfer Dawson Garcia. Both could be poised for solid seasons. However, Jeff Goodman reported on Monday morning that Battle would miss the game and Garcia was questionable:

Minnesota will be without Jamison Battle tonight against Western Michigan, Ben Johnson told @Stadium. Dawson Garcia and Braeden Carrington are both game-time decisions. https://t.co/VSHojX6Nny — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 7, 2022

Obviously, that could have a huge impact on the game’s outcome. Johnson will have to hope the team’s improved depth can make a difference. You can read our full preview on Minnesota here.

Minnesota will open up things on Monday night at home against Western Michigan. While the Broncos only went 8-23 last season, the team won four of its final seven games and recently hired Dwayne Stephens as its new head coach. Stephens was a long-time assistant at Michigan State. He’ll be looking to add a splash early and will be well familiar with the Gophers.

You can read our full preview on Minnesota here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Minnesota

The Rest:

-Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 22 Michigan Wolverines

Time/TV: 6:30 PM ET (BTN)

6:30 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Michigan by 17

Perhaps no Big Ten team had a more tumultuous season than the Wolverines last year. Michigan began the season ranked in the top 10 and thoroughly underachieved out of the gate, only to recover in March and make the Sweet 16. Add in an on-court altercation with Juwan Howard where he struck a Wisconsin coach and things were truly wild.

Michigan will now home to keep that late season momentum going this year. However, the team will have to do it with the bulk of last year’s crew, as the Wolverines lost four starters and a few key reserves. The team’s talented newcomers should help things, but there could be some early hiccups. That makes Monday’s opener particularly intriguing.

On the other side, Purdue Fort Wayne enters the season coming off a 21-12 campaign. The team is ranked 155th on KenPom preseason. Jerrod Godfrey is expected to lead things in the backcourt. He was an all-conference player and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range last season. Keep an eye on how Michigan defends him early.

You can read our full preview on Michigan here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Michigan

-Morehead State Eagles at Indiana Hoosiers

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (BTN+)

7:00 PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Indiana by 22

Nobody in the Big Ten enters this fall with more hopes and optimism than Indiana. After years of underwhelming results, Indiana finally looks poised to deliver. The roster is loaded and the team has a bonafide superstar in Trayce Jackson-Davis. If Mike Woodson can get the team to play together, there’s a ton of potential in Bloomington.

Those efforts will begin on Monday night at home against Morehead State. The Eagles were a pretty solid mid-major team last season, finishing 118th on KenPom and finishing 23-11 overall. The team also came really close to winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and making the Big Dance. However, Morehead State lost much of last year’s roster. Jake Wolfe is the only returning starter. Expect a defensive battle on both sides.

You can read our full preview on Indiana here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Indiana

-Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (ESPNU)

7:00 PM ET (ESPNU) KenPom Spread: Iowa by 26

There isn’t much to write about this one. Bethune-Cookman is projected as one of the worst teams in college basketball this season. Iowa will enter as a massive favorite and it’s hard to see Bethune-Cookman keeping it close. Keep an eye on Kris Murray. Fans are hoping he takes a big step forward this season.

You can read our full preview on Iowa here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Iowa

-Niagara Purple Eagles at Maryland Terrapins

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (BTN+)

7:00 PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Maryland by 17

Monday will mark Kevin Willard’s debut with the Terps. Fortunately for Willard, it comes against a pretty underwhelming foe in Niagara, who finished with a losing record last season and had just one win against a top 100 KenPom opponent in that run. Maryland will enter the game as a sizable favorite and should be able to cruise to an easy win.

Keep an eye on how things look upfront. Willard did a nice job of developing Seton Hall’s frontcourt during his time with the program. It will be interesting to see how long it takes Willard to start laying his mark on the Terps. Donta Scott and Julian Reese are expected to get the start upfront.

You can read our full preview on Maryland here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Maryland

-Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Michigan State Spartans

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (BTN+)

7:00 PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Michigan State by 21

This is another one that doesn’t need much attention. Michigan State opens with a tune up game against an underwhelming Northern Arizona team. This should be a relatively one-sided affair. The question will be how healthy the Spartans are right now, as they prepare for marquee matchups against Gonzaga and Kentucky in the coming days. You can read our full preview on Michigan State here.

Pick: Michigan State

-Columbia Lions at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (BTN+)

7:00 PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Rutgers by 23

This is another game that looks relatively one-sided, at least on paper. While Rutgers enters this season ranked 50th on KenPom and hoping to make an NCAA Tournament push, Columbua is coming off a horrendous 4-22 campaign and is ranked 316th nationally by KenPom. If Rutgers even plays decently well, it should be a win for the Scarlet Knights.

The big thing to watch here will be how Rutgers initiates the offense following the departures of Geo Baker and Ron Harper. Much will depend on Paul Mulcahy and Caleb McConnell. Those two need to really step up if Rutgers is going to live up to preseason expectations.

You can read our full preview on Rutgers here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Rutgers

-Robert Morris Colonials at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (BTN+)

7:00 PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Ohio State by 23

This should be a fun opportunity to see the “new look” Buckeyes in action. Ohio State will be replacing the vast majority of its team from last season, so it’s hard to know what to expect as the season begins. What we do know is that things look pretty manageable on open night as Ohio State hosts what’s expected to be a dreadful Robert Morris squad. Keep an eye on Sean McNeil, who’s expected to make an early impact for Ohio State after transferring from West Virginia.

You can read our full preview on Ohio State here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Ohio State

-Winthrop Eagles at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ET (BTN+)

7:00 PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Penn State by 15

This projects as one of the most competitive games of the night and rightfully so. Penn State is coming off an underwhelming season while Winthrop went 23-9 last season and knocked off a few solid teams, including Furman and Washington in non-conference play. The Eagles were also one game away from making the NCAA Tournament, but fell short against Longwood in the Big South Tournament.

How Penn State’s frontcourt holds up in this one will tell us a lot about the team’s chances this season. The Nittany Lions lost John Harrar this offseason and will have their hands full in replacing him. Jalen Pickett and Myles Dread are expected to carry the offense. Transfer Andrew Funk should be interesting as well.

You can read our full preview on Penn State here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Penn State

-Chicago State Cougars at Northwestern Wildcats

Time/TV: 8:00 PM ET (BTN+)

8:00 PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Northwestern by 27

This is another game that doesn’t look particularly great on paper. Chicago State enters the season ranked 359th on KenPom after finishing 7-25 last season. There’s just not a lot of hope around the Cougars right now. Meanwhile, Northwestern is looking to bounce back after some late season mistakes last year. The team will look relatively familiar with Boo Buie and Chase Audige returning. Pete Nance is gone. This is expected to be a “hot seat” year for head coach Chris Collins. If the team doesn’t perform, he will be out.

You can read our full preview on Northwestern here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Northwestern

-Maine Black Bears at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time/TV: 8:00 PM ET (BTN+)

8:00 PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Nebraska by 23

The Huskers are another team facing a “hot seat” situation, where Fred Hoiberg could be gone if there’s another disappointing finish. They get the benefit of opening up against an absolutely horrible opponent in Maine. If the team plays even halfway decently, Nebraska should be able to cruise to an easy win. Keep an eye on Derrick Walker upfront, who should be in position to have a notable opening night.

You can read our full preview on Nebraska here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Nebraska

-South Dakota Coyotes at Wisconsin Badgers

Time/TV: 8:30 PM ET (BTN)

8:30 PM ET (BTN) KenPom Spread: Wisconsin by 14

After winning last year’s Big Ten title, Wisconsin returns to the court on Monday night, hoping to keep that momentum going into this season. The team opens up against South Dakota, who projects as a double-digit underdog. However, the Coyotes aren’t a complete pushover, having gone 19-12 overall last season. Wisconsin will have to work for this win. Keep an eye on Chucky Hepburn, who’s expected to have a great sophomore season.

You can read our full preview on Wisconsin here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Wisconsin

-Eastern Illinois at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time/TV: 9:00 PM ET (ESPNU)

9:00 PM ET (ESPNU) KenPom Spread: Illinois by 30

This should be an absolute blowout win for Illinois. There’s a massive talent gap between the two squads. Illinois will have to feel out some things with so many new contributors, but it’s hard to see this being competitive. Keep an eye on Terrence Shannon and Matthew Mayer, who are making their debuts in Champaign.

You can read our full preview on Illinois here, including detailed analysis regarding the team’s starting lineup, schedule, and incoming recruits.

Pick: Illinois

