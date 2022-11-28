Purdue Rockets Up Week Four Polls

The Week Four AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and six Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including three who landed in the top 16 of the AP Poll. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Four AP Poll:

No. 5 - Purdue

No. 10 - Indiana

No. 16 - Illinois

No. 20 - Michigan State

No. 22 - Maryland

No. 25 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin

Week Four USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 5 - Purdue

No. 8 - Indiana

No. 17 - Illinois

No. 20 - Michigan State

No. 22 - Maryland

No. 25 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan

While it was disappointing to see Iowa drop out of the rankings, the sudden rise of Purdue has to be appreciated. The Boilers knocked off Gonzaga and Duke over the week and the team jumped an incredible 19 spots in the AP Poll. Ohio State also moved up into the top 25 after a solid performance in Maui. It’s an encouraging sign for the Buckeyes and the league as we move closer to conference play.