The Big Ten’s has a quiet day on the court on Saturday, with only two teams in action. However, one of those will be a marquee game between Iowa and TCU. Rutgers will also return to action and hope to grab a win.

Let’s take a look at the schedule.

Game of the Day:

-No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Time/TV: 7:00PM ET (CBSSN)

7:00PM ET (CBSSN) KenPom Spread: Iowa by 6

It’s been a great start for the Hawkeyes so far this season. The team has jumped out to a 5-0 start and has already scored two quality wins, beating Seton Hall on the road early in the month and adding a win over Clemson on Friday night. It’s been really encouraging and bodes extremely well for the team’s chances on Selection Sunday.

Things will get more challenging on Saturday, however, as Iowa faces off against a feisty TCU squad. The Horned Frogs enter the game at 4-1 and 55th on KenPom, but have shown some significant flaws already, highlighted by a demoralizing loss to a terrible Northwestern State team just over a week ago. However, the team has rebounded well from that one, grabbing a blowout win and beating Cal on Friday night.

The matchup to watch here will be on the wing where Patrick McCaffery and Kris Murray face off against Chuck O’Bannon, who leads the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is another player to watch for the Frogs. It’s also worth noting TCU’s heavy reliance on the bench, so you’ll see heavy rotations and a lot of different lineups. Iowa will have to pay attention and see when favorable guys get on the court.

All told, it’s hard to see TCU hanging with Iowa. The team’s matchup has been a mess so far this season and the Hawkeyes are absolutely rolling.

Pick: Iowa

The Rest:

-Central Connecticut Blue Devils at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time/TV: 3:00PM ET (BTN+)

3:00PM ET (BTN+) KenPom Spread: Rutgers by 23

The Scarlet Knights scored a win in their first “buy” game of the week on Tuesday, knocking off Rider by 30 points and Saturday figures to be similar as Rutgers hosts a heavily overmatched Central Connecticut squad. The goal will be staying healthy and continuing to develop the team’s offense, which produced a solid 1.1 points per possession on Tuesday. Keep an eye on Derek Simpson as Rutgers hopes to expand his role.

Pick: Rutgers

***

Picks Record: 42-8-0