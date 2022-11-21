Illinois and Purdue Split Week Two Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week two of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Illinois’ Terrence Shannon was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Purdue’s Braden Smith was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Shannon had a fantastic performance this week. The Illini guard averaged 22.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in the team’s three games last week against Monmouth, UCLA, and Virginia. The most notable performance came on Friday night, when Shannon finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds in the win over a ranked Bruins squad. It was an eye raising performance that should get Shannon some national attention. This is the first time Shannon has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors during his career.

Meanwhile, Smith had a great week as well. He finished with 20 points, two rebounds, and three assists in Purdue’s marquee win over Marquette. Six of his points also came in the closing minutes as Purdue trailed 62-59 at home. He pushed the Boilers into a lead in a do-or-die situation. It was the type of performance you dream to get from a freshman and fans will hope will be a sign of things to come from Smith. This is the first time Smith has earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors during his career. However, it doesn’t seem like it will be the last.

Congratulations are in order for both players. Don’t be surprised if they show back up on this list given how they have played to date either.