Six Big Ten Teams Ranked In Week Three Polls

The Week Three AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and six Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including three who landed in the top 15 of the Coaches’ Poll. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week Three AP Poll:

No. 11 - Indiana

No. 12 - Michigan State

No. 16 - Illinois

No. 23 - Maryland

No. 24 - Purdue

No. 25 - Iowa

Receiving Votes: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State

Week Three USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 11 - Indiana

No. 14 - Illinois

No. 15 - Michigan State

No. 23 - Purdue

No. 24 - Iowa

No. 25 - Maryland

Receiving Votes: Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin

While it was disappointing to see Michigan drop out of the rankings, the sudden rise of Michigan State has to be appreciated. The Spartans jumped 14 spots in the AP Poll after knocking off Kentucky and Villanova and could move up even further with some quality opponents on the docket this week. Purdue and Iowa also have the chance to move up after sliding in the top 25. We’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out.