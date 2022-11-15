The Big Ten only had one game on Saturday, but it was a relatively interesting one with Rutgers hosting a respectable enough UMass Lowell team at home. The game ended with another win for the Scarlet Knights.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 73, UMass Lowell River Hawks 65

The Scarlet Knights entered this game as sizable favorites and lived up to that billing, grabbing a solid victory over the River Hawks. The game was competitive early on, but Rutgers took control by halftime and never looked back. Cliff Omoruyi led the way with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Cam Spencer also had 15 points.

It’s important to emphasize here that UMass Lowell was a significant step up from Rutgers’ first two opponents. While the River Hawks are far from an elite squad, the team was nearly 200 spots higher on KenPom than Rutgers’ first two opponents. In short, this was a significant step up in competition and Rutgers still took care of business. That’s a good step in the right direction.

The win pushes Rutgers to 3-0 on the season and sets the Scarlet Knights up with some time off to prepare for the team’s first real test on Friday against Temple. The game will be played in Uncasville, Connecticut and figures to be relatively competitive. The Owls have shown some fire so far this season, knocking off Villanova at home last Friday night. We’ll have to wait and see if Rutgers can take care of business in that one.