The Big Ten had six games on Thursday night and the league remained unbeaten, posting a perfect 6-0 record in the contests. And while none of the opponents looked particularly great, it was a step in the right direction for some of the teams.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

-Nebraska Cornhuskers 75, Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 61

While this was the “Game of the Night”, that classification is in name only. Omaha entered this game as a significant underdog and lived up to that billing, losing by 15 points to the Huskers. The game was lopsided from the opening minutes and never looked back. CJ Wilcher led the way with 21 points and two assists. Emmanuel Bandoumel and Sam Griesel each finished with 18 points apiece as well.

Nebraska improved to 2-0 with the win and will now prepare for a road tilt against St. John’s on Thursday night. It’s easily the team’s toughest game of the season to date. The Huskers will be significant underdogs in that matchup.

The Rest:

-No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers 101, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 49

The Hoosiers cruised to an easy win in this one over a completely overmatched Bethune-Cookman squad. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 21 points and six rebounds, but it was many of the bench players who got significant run in this game. Trey Galloway finished with 10 points, Jordan Geronimo had 11, and Kaleb Banks had eight. The win pushed the Hoosiers to 2-0 on the season. The team will get a week off before facing Xavier on the road on the 18th.

-Maryland Terrapins 71, Western Carolina Catamounts 51

Julian Reese starred in this one, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and an assist on his way toward pushing the Terps to a 20-point win. Jahmir Young also had a big night with 16 points. The win pushed Maryland to 2-0 on the season. The team will now get the weekend off before returning to action at home on Tuesday against Binghamton.

-Ohio State Buckeyes 82, Charleston Southern Buccaneers 56

The Buckeyes beat their second straight overmatched opponent to open the season on Thursday night, knocking off Charleston Southern by nearly 30 points. Zed Key led the way with 17 points and 13 rebounds. He also showed some mid-range game, which would be a significant improvement for the big man since last season. Ohio State will return to action next Wednesday at home against Eastern Illinois.

-Penn State Nittany Lions 90, Loyola (Maryland) Greyhounds 65

The Nittany Lions scored an easy win in this one, cruising to a 90-65 win over Loyola (Maryland). Camren Wynter led the way with 18 points and four rebounds. Several players off the bench also had big nights, including 12 points for Myles Dread and 12 points for Keeba Njie. Penn State will return to action next Monday at home against Butler.

-Rutgers Scarlet Knights 88, Sacred Heart Pioneers 50

The Scarlet Knights were dominant in this one, though it came against an overmatched opponents like many of the other games highlighted here. Cam Spencer led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Cliff Omoruyi also had 17 points and seven rebounds. Rutgers will hope to keep the momentum going at home against UMass Lowell on Saturday. It easily projects as the team’s toughest matchup to date.