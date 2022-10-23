2023 Four-Star Center Papa Kante Commits to Michigan

Earlier this week, the Michigan Wolverines got some great news as 2023 prospect Papa Kante committed to Juwan Howard and the Wolverines over a plethora of other programs. It’s huge news on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines and the Big Ten generally.

2023 four-star big man Papa Kante has announced his commitment to Michigan.



“It’s like a family there.”



Story: https://t.co/YJWNvomL3x pic.twitter.com/7ild0AXnEb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 20, 2022

Kante comes out of South Kent, Connecticut and is rated as a four-star prospect and a top 100 player in the class by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-10 and identifies him as one of the best players in the 2023 cycle out of the Northeast. Along with Michigan, he also had offers from East Carolina, Georgetown, Kansas, Miami, and UMass among others.

On the court, Kante is well regarded for his size, physicality, and play on the low block. He has the chance to be a dominant force down low, particularly on the defensive end with his 7-foot-4 wingspan and shot blocking abilities. Like when Hunter Dickinson arrived, Kante will need to work on his face up skills and perimeter game.

Kante is presently Michigan’s only commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. However, he continues an exceptional recruiting run since Howard arrived on campus, highlighted by the conference’s top class in the 2021 cycle. Adding a prospect like Kante should also get rolling for what could be a special 2023 group.