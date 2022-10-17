Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes got some exciting news as 2024 John Mobley announced that he would be committing to the program. Mobley is a talented guard who was really starting to see his profile rise in recent weeks.

2024 four-star John Mobley Jr. has committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3Recruits.



“I chose Ohio State because I feel like it fits my game best and the relationship with the coaches.”



Story: https://t.co/ztVYENsFWs pic.twitter.com/2qqZxa2T0I — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 16, 2022

Mobley comes out of Las Vegas, Nevada and is rated as a four-star prospect and the second-best player in the State of Nevada by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-0 and 150 pounds. Along with Ohio State, he also has offers from schools including Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, and St. John’s among others.

On the court, Mobley is largely regarded as a shooter. Some compare his style to Steph Curry and Trae Young, though it’s obviously too early to make those types of comparisons. He can likewise handle the ball and hit from deep and the mid-range. If he can get a little better on the other side of the court and in finishing at the rim, he could be a special player.

Mobley is presently Ohio State’s only commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, but the program has been doing work in the 2022 and 2023 groups. While the Buckeyes are a bit guard heavy roster-wise for 2023 and 2024, things will likely settle out before then and fans have to be thrilled with Ohio State’s present momentum.

Chris Holtmann and his staff likely aren’t done with the 2024 class and Buckeye fans have to be excited about where things sit moving forward.