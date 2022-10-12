Report: Indiana and Kentucky Potentially Resuming Series

Sparks flew in the college basketball universe on Tuesday as a report surfaced that Indiana and Kentucky were seriously pursuing a renewal of their rivalry series. Jon Rothstein originally broke the news:

NEWS: Indiana and Kentucky are in advanced discussions to play a multi-year series with games both on campus and at neutral sites, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/bYefBylNVH — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 12, 2022

While the report is still early and no formal announcement is immediately expected, it’s hard to understate the significance of this for the Big Ten and Hoosier fans. The series was played annually for years before its shelving in 2012 and represented one of the best annual non-conference matchups of the regular season.

Interestingly, reports were that the scheduling of the series previously broke down over the matchup’s location. Kentucky purportedly preferred neutral site locations while Indiana wanted to continue the series as a home-and-home matchup. Rothstein’s report suggests the return would be split between neutral and home sites. It seems reasonable to expect it would look something like the Kentucky-Michigan series, which is set to begin this season in London followed by matchups in Ann Arbor and Lexington.

It’s still too early to know how this will shake out for sure, but the thought of this returning is certainly good news for Hoosier and Wildcat fans. And perhaps we can get some of those special moments back that made this series so special, including that incredible shot by Christian Watford in 2011:

Yeah, we could go for that again.