Indiana Hosts Hoosier Hysteria As Season Nears

With the upcoming college basketball season approaching, Indiana recently held their annual Hoosier Hysteria this past weekend. The event, which took place at Assembly Hall, included a a speech from head coach Mike Woodson, three point contest, skills competition and a short scrimmage. The event also included a laundry list of recruits, including a couple commits, making a stop at Bloomington for the night.
The event was full of spectacle for a team that is coming off of their first NCAA Tournament after missing the big dance the prior five seasons. While momentum is swinging upwards for Indiana, the Hoosiers haven’t finished with a winning record in conference play since 2015-16 (and have only had three winning seasons in conference play the past 14 years).
Nonetheless an emphatic Mike Woodson took stage to claim “Indiana basketball, excuse my language, is the shit.”
Additional highlights from the event included a performance from rapper G Herbo, a Snoop Dog video, that car Mike Woodson rode in on and an appearance from the Big Noon Kickoff crew (Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer) with them being in Bloomington for the game against Michigan the following day.
You like my ride? #HoosierHysteria pic.twitter.com/0SHqLjQLAq— Mike Woodson (@MikeWoodsonNBA) October 8, 2022
More details from the car Mike Woodson drove into Hoosier Hysteria. This is pretty sweet. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ZvOvTMEDQK— Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) October 8, 2022
Trayce Jackson-Davis introduced. #iubb #HoosierHysteria pic.twitter.com/7MvHsmSgwj— Keegan Nickoson (@Knickoson42) October 7, 2022
Big Noon Kickoff had to make an appearance at Hoosier Hysteria @IndianaFootball | @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/HhTstZK16s— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022
Cutest thing you’ll see today.— Keegan Nickoson (@Knickoson42) October 7, 2022
Tamar Bates brings his daughter on stage. #iubb #HoosierHysteria pic.twitter.com/VUusBAkSc0
What is cuter than this @Coach_KHunter & his daughter's dance at Hoosier Hysteria? #IUMBB x @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/S1ek9lGdfC— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 8, 2022
Loading comments...