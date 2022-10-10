Indiana Hosts Hoosier Hysteria As Season Nears

With the upcoming college basketball season approaching, Indiana recently held their annual Hoosier Hysteria this past weekend. The event, which took place at Assembly Hall, included a a speech from head coach Mike Woodson, three point contest, skills competition and a short scrimmage. The event also included a laundry list of recruits, including a couple commits, making a stop at Bloomington for the night.

The event was full of spectacle for a team that is coming off of their first NCAA Tournament after missing the big dance the prior five seasons. While momentum is swinging upwards for Indiana, the Hoosiers haven’t finished with a winning record in conference play since 2015-16 (and have only had three winning seasons in conference play the past 14 years).

Nonetheless an emphatic Mike Woodson took stage to claim “Indiana basketball, excuse my language, is the shit.”

Additional highlights from the event included a performance from rapper G Herbo, a Snoop Dog video, that car Mike Woodson rode in on and an appearance from the Big Noon Kickoff crew (Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer) with them being in Bloomington for the game against Michigan the following day.

More details from the car Mike Woodson drove into Hoosier Hysteria. This is pretty sweet. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ZvOvTMEDQK — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) October 8, 2022

Big Noon Kickoff had to make an appearance at Hoosier Hysteria @IndianaFootball | @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/HhTstZK16s — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022