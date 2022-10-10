 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue Boilermakers Unveil New Basketball Uniforms

By Bryan Steedman
/ new
Syndication: LafayetteIN Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier, Lafayette Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After hinting at new uniforms for the upcoming season for months now, the Boilermakers finally revealed their upcoming jerseys for the 2022-23 basketball season.

While they only released the primary black and white uniforms, there’s still some speculation over if they’ll utilize gold and gray jerseys like they have at times in the past. One of the Twitter accounts with a focus point on Purdue athletics has photoshopped what the two combos could possibly look like:

Purdue will debut the new jerseys in an exhibition game against Truman State in early November, followed by the season opener against Milwaukee on November 8.

More From BT Powerhouse

Loading comments...