Purdue Boilermakers Unveil New Basketball Uniforms

After hinting at new uniforms for the upcoming season for months now, the Boilermakers finally revealed their upcoming jerseys for the 2022-23 basketball season.

A nod to our past. Eyes on the future.



Purdue's new look! pic.twitter.com/BuefWY42I4 — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 10, 2022

Washed in black. ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/0ymDXz9XzU — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) October 10, 2022

While they only released the primary black and white uniforms, there’s still some speculation over if they’ll utilize gold and gray jerseys like they have at times in the past. One of the Twitter accounts with a focus point on Purdue athletics has photoshopped what the two combos could possibly look like:

So we've seen the White and Black versions.



If we take the concept that the inside side panel becomes the number font surrounded by the other side panel color...What would a Gold look like?



And..what about that Anthracite? pic.twitter.com/gmeWfxYwPl — Boiler Uniforms (@BoilerUniforms) October 10, 2022

Purdue will debut the new jerseys in an exhibition game against Truman State in early November, followed by the season opener against Milwaukee on November 8.