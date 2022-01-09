Indiana Offers 2025 Power Forward Bryson Tiller

Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Bryson Tiller.

Tiller comes out of Lawrenceville, Georgia and is currently unrated by 247Sports and most of the national scouting services. 247Sports lists him at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds and he certainly appears to be a a massive prospect who continues to trend up in the 2025 recruiting class. Along with Indiana, he has offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tulane, and Xavier among others.

Indiana currently has no commitments in its 2025 recruiting class, but that isn’t surprising considering how early it is in the 2025 cycle, especially with a recent coaching transition. Fans will be hoping Woodson can cash in on his NBA pedigree and use that to build dynamic groups in the next few recruiting cycles. Of course, we will have to wait and see as it’s still early.