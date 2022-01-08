Maryland Offers 2024 Small Forward AJ Swinton

Earlier this month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Danny Manning and his interim staff decided to offer 2024 prospect AJ Swinton.

After a great visit today with @CoachDManning and @CoachBruceUMD I’m grateful to receive an offer from The University of Maryland @TerrapinHoops #GoTerps pic.twitter.com/MRPWdv6SKQ — AJ Swinton (@AJ_Swinton23) January 2, 2022

Swinton comes out of Baltimore, Maryland and is currently unrated by most of the national scouting services. However, 247Sports lists him at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds and identifies him as one of the more intriguing prospects in the DMV area. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from George Mason, Georgetown, Howard, and Virginia Tech among others.

Maryland currently has no commitments in the program’s 2024 recruiting class, but it’s obviously still pretty early. Fans will be hoping Manning and his staff can keep things afloat while the program figures out who is to follow Mark Turgeon and its approach on the recruiting trail. However, there’s still a long way to go as he’s a 2024 prospect. Fans will have to stay tuned.