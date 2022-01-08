Michigan State at Michigan Postponed

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans got some tough news on Saturday morning as the programs learned their matchup would not be going forward as scheduled. The athletic departments put out releases suggesting the cancellation was due to COVID-19 issues with Michigan’s program.

The two teams were set to meet on Saturday afternoon in one of the better rivalry games currently being played. Both sides have seen remarkable success over the last decade, making the matchups between the two must see TV. The teams split their games last year after a similar rescheduling had to occur.

Here’s what Michigan released:

Saturday's Michigan men's basketball game with Michigan State has been postponed due to internal COVID-19 protocols within the U-M program.



The schools will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TCKg0vOO0p — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 8, 2022

And Michigan State:

Saturday's game at Michigan has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Wolverines program. The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game. https://t.co/DthoWPBmpy — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 8, 2022

This isn’t the first Big Ten game impacted by COVID-19 and certainly won’t be the last. As noted in the releases, the game will be rescheduled at some point in the season. Let’s hope it gets back on the docket sooner rather than later.

BTPowerhouse will continue to post updates on this game as more is learned.