The Big Ten has an exciting lineup of Saturday afternoon action for fans today. A showdown in the mitten state, Purdue at Penn State, and Nebraska at Rutgers highlights a full Saturday of hoops action.

Let’s take a look at the game.

Game of the Day:

Time/TV: 2:30 PM EST (Big Ten Network)

2:30 PM EST (Big Ten Network) Tallysight Spread: Purdue -8.5

The Boilermakers come into this one on a one game losing streak while Penn State enters with a two game winning streak. The Nittany Lions boast close wins over Indiana and at Northwestern. Purdue dropped a close one at home to No. 23 Wisconsin on Monday night, but a trip to State College may be just the ticket to get over that loss and right the ship in league play.

Purdue should be able to do just that in this one. While Penn State has played tough in plenty of games this season, against top teams like Ohio State and Michigan State the team has fallen far short of the mark. The Boilermakers, despite its early struggles, is still a team with plenty of talent compared to the Nittany Lions. Zach Edey and Trevion Williams should both have exceptional days on the floor in this one.

Pick: Purdue

The Rest:

-Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-9, 0-4) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 2-1)

Time/TV: 2:30 PM EST (Big Ten Network)

2:30 PM EST (Big Ten Network) DraftKings Spread: Rutgers -7.5

Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers are struggling this season, but gave MSU and OSU both tough games this week. Rutgers, meanwhile, has proved to have the type of home court advantage that causes teams nightmares. On top of that, plenty of Scarlet Knights are leftover from the team that went to Lincoln last season and were handed a surprise 72-51 blowout loss in March. Surely those players are looking for revenge in this one.

While the Scarlet Knights are a team that struggles to score, the team’s defense is a tough one to face off against even if KenPom rates them at No. 68. For a team that struggles to shoot the ball as consistently as Nebraska does and is as bad at rebounding as the Huskers are, that should be just enough to ensure even a cold shooting Rutgers team can send the Huskers home packing up a proverbial “L” after the final buzzer.

Pick: Rutgers

Time/TV: N/A

N/A Tallysight Spread: N/A

Unfortunately, this game had to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Michigan’s program. No rescheduled date has been picked to date.

[Editor’s Note: Thomas Beindit updated the section regarding MSU and Michigan following the postponement announcement.]