2023 Four-Star Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Commits To Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans picked up a commit on Thursday this week from four-star 2023 point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Fears received an offer from Michigan State back in September 2021, but was initially predicted to go to Illinois.

The 6-foot-1 and 165 pound point guard hails originally from Joliet, Illinois. He plays for La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana, and Fears is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 27 player nationally, No. 7 point guard, and No. 1 player in Indiana per the 247Sports composite. Rivals ranks Fears at the No. 41 player nationally in his class.

Fears averaged 4.8 points and 3.1 assists in 11 games with the Brad Beal Elite grassroots program last summer while playing on the Nike EYBL circuit. He also posted 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in four NIBC Invitational games so far this season.

Fears played USA Basketball last summer, winning the gold while averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds for the under-16 national team at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Mexico.

Fears picked the Spartans over offers from fellow Big Ten programs Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Nebraska. He also had offers from Power-Six or other noteworthy programs including Creighton, DePaul, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and Xavier.

Fears is the first player to commit in the 2023 class for the Spartans. His commitment jumped Michigan State to No. 9 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Purdue and Indiana respectively. The Spartans 2023 class ranks ahead of Ohio State, Iowa, and Penn State.