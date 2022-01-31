Michigan Reschedules Home Game Against Michigan State

Michigan announced earlier today that they have rescheduled their home game against Michigan State. The game against the Spartans was the second game Michigan has rescheduled after recently rescheduling their postponed game against Purdue. Both games were originally postponed due to COVID protocols involving the Wolverines.

Let the rivalry continue ... at Crisler



Michigan vs Michigan State

Tuesday, March 1

8:30 PM

〽️AIZE UT! #GoBlue#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/JdC7uPNPZU — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2022

The rescheduled game will take place at Crisler Arena on the first of March and air on FS1. The schedule change will lead to a hectic close to the season, with the Wolverines set to play Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa and Ohio State in eight days to close out the season.

It will be an equally busy close to the season for Michigan State, who will host Purdue, travel to Michigan and Ohio State and then close with a home game against Maryland over a nine day stretch.

The March 1st showdown will be the second matchup this season between the two schools, with Michigan State beating Michigan 83-67 in East Lansing this past weekend.