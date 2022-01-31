Five Big Ten Teams Land In Week 13 Polls

The Week 13 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including three who landed in the top 13 of both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 13 AP Poll:

No. 4 - Purdue

No. 11 - Wisconsin

No. 13 - Michigan State

No. 16 - Ohio State

No. 18 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Iowa

Week 13 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 3 - Purdue

No. 11 - Wisconsin

No. 13 - Michigan State

No. 16 - Ohio State

No. 18 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Iowa

While Michigan State’s drop was disappointing to see, Purdue slid back into the top five and Illinois moved into the top 20. It also seems reasonable to think teams like Indiana and Iowa might be able to make some noise in the next few weeks. It will be interesting to watch.