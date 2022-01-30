Nebraska Offers 2024 Four-Star Power Forward Aiden Sherrell

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Aiden Sherrell.

2024 Wasatch Academy (UT) F Aiden Sherrell has received an offer from Nebraska. @AidenSherrell https://t.co/EJovmaTQhg — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) January 20, 2022

Sherrell comes out of Mt. Pleasant, Utah and is currently rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-10 and 200 pounds and identifies him as one of the more intriguing players in the 2024 class. Along with Nebraska, he also currently has offers from Auburn, Creighton, Georgia, and LSU among others.

Nebraska currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that could change soon with Hoiberg’s activity on the recruiting trail and the open spots available for the Huskers in the 2024 cycle. Of course, we will have to see if the Huskers can close the deal and since it’s still early in Sherrell’s recruitment, it could be quite some time. A potential commitment is likely months away.