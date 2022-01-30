 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nebraska Offers 2024 Four-Star Power Forward Aiden Sherrell

The Huskers have put out a new offer in the 2024 cycle.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: Samford at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Aiden Sherrell.

Sherrell comes out of Mt. Pleasant, Utah and is currently rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-10 and 200 pounds and identifies him as one of the more intriguing players in the 2024 class. Along with Nebraska, he also currently has offers from Auburn, Creighton, Georgia, and LSU among others.

Nebraska currently has no commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but that could change soon with Hoiberg’s activity on the recruiting trail and the open spots available for the Huskers in the 2024 cycle. Of course, we will have to see if the Huskers can close the deal and since it’s still early in Sherrell’s recruitment, it could be quite some time. A potential commitment is likely months away.

