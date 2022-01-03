Maryland Offers 2023 Four-Star Power Forward Akil Watson

Late last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle as the program continues to find its footing after Mark Turgeon’s departure. The current staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Akil Watson.

Watson comes out of Roselle, New Jersey and is currently rated as a four-star prospect and a top five player in the State of New Jersey by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from Auburn, Creighton, Illinois, Nebraska, and Providence among others.

Maryland currently has no firm commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class after Turgeon’s departure and the uncertainty surrounding the program. That puts a lot of pressure on the interim staff to figure out a way to close on a few prospects. Fans will have to stay tuned and will hope Watson can be a piece of that movement.