The Big Ten had two games on Wednesday night and both had serious postseason implications. Michigan hosted Northwestern in the early game and Penn State traveled to face Indiana later on.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

This was one of the ugliest games of the year for the Big Ten. There were a total of 46 fouls called during the evening and three starters fouled out, including All-Big Ten candidate Hunter Dickinson. Regardless, the ugly play led to an exciting final few minutes of action as Northwestern turned a double-digit deficit into a lead with just minutes remaining. Unfortunately for Wildcat fans, Northwestern couldn’t close yet again and Michigan escaped by the thinnest of margins, grabbing a 72-70 win.

The win pushed Michigan to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines have now won three straight and have really looked like an improved unit since falling on the road against Rutgers in early January. Caleb Houstan also continues to play well, finishing with 18 points in Wednesday’s win. Michigan will now prepare for a trip to East Lansing on Saturday to face rival Michigan State.

For Northwestern, this is yet another tough one for fans to stomach. The team was in position yet again to steal a key win, but couldn’t get the job done. As a result, Northwestern now sits at 9-9 overall and 2-7 in Big Ten play. The team will get arch-rival Illinois at home on Saturday. It feels like a bit of a “last stand” for this year’s squad.

The Rest:

The Hoosiers dominated this one from start to finish, launching out of tip to a double-digit lead thanks to a big night from Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished with 15 points. Indiana eventually cruised to a 74-57 win to improve to 15-5 overall and 6-4 in Big Ten play. Penn State fell to 8-9 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play with the loss.

Indiana will now prepare for a key road trip to face Maryland on the road on Saturday. Penn State will get Iowa at home next Monday.