Five Big Ten Teams Land In Week 12 Polls

The Week 12 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including two who landed at the top 10 of both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 12 AP Poll:

No. 6 - Purdue

No. 10 - Michigan State

No. 11 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Ohio State

No. 24 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Iowa

Week 12 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 6 - Purdue

No. 10 - Michigan State

No. 11 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Ohio State

No. 21 - Illinois

Receiving Votes: Indiana, Iowa

While Purdue’s drop was disappointing to see, Michigan State seems to be trending up in the rankings. It also seems reasonable to think teams like Indiana and Iowa might be able to make some noise in the next few weeks. It will be interesting to watch.