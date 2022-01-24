Michigan and Minnesota Split Week 11 Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for Week 11 of the regular season and two Big Ten teams ended up splitting the awards. Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Minnesota’s Payton Willis were named Co-Big Ten Players of the Week and Caleb Houstan was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Dickinson had a fantastic week for Michigan. He averaged 23.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in Michigan’s dominant wins over Maryland and Indiana, including 25 points in the road win over the Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon. This is the first time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Similarly, Willis had a great week as well. He scored 32 points in Minnesota’s thrilling win over Rutgers at home on Saturday and hit vital free throws down the stretch. This is the second time he’s earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career.

Houstan also made quite a splash for the Wolverines in the team’s two wins. He averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game . This is the first time Houstan’s earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Congratulations are in order for all three players. And don’t be surprised if they earn their way back on this list as the season continues.