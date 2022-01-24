The Big Ten had two games on Sunday and both had significant league and postseason implications. Purdue hosted Northwestern in the early game and Michigan went on the road to face Indiana in the league’s late game.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

Game of the Night:

Coming into Sunday, this looked like an important game on both sides. Michigan desperately needed to pull off an upset to help recover from a rough start and Indiana was hoping to build off Thursday’s win over Purdue with another win at home. The game looked relatively balanced at tip.

Surprisingly, Michigan thoroughly dominated the game from start to finish. Hunter Dickinson and Caleb Houstan led the way, combining for 44 points in the outing. Indiana rarely got it within single digits and had to call off the dogs in the closing minutes. The Wolverines also shot an impressive 11-for-17 from three-point range.

For Michigan, the significance of this win can’t be understated. The Wolverines desperately needed a marquee win and this very well could be it. Indiana’s a good team and was previously unbeaten at home. Winning in Bloomington could very well be a spark for the Wolverines moving forward. Michigan will hope to keep things rolling at home against Northwestern on Wednesday.

On the other side, Hoosier fans have to be disappointed with this one. Michigan played well, but Indiana was never in this game. The team was dominated from start to finish. Indiana will hope to rebound against Penn State at home on Wednesday.

The Rest:

Despite the final score, this was actually a pretty competitive game for segments. Northwestern made the Boilers work for the win and were consistently able to score against Purdue’s defense, finishing with 1.00 points per possession. However, Purdue simply outscored the Wildcats thanks to 22 points from Sasha Stefanovic and grabbed the win.

Purdue improved to 16-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play with the win while Northwestern fell to 9-8 overall and 2-6 in Big Ten play with the loss. The Boilermakers will now prepare to face Iowa on the road on Thursday and Northwestern will hope to rebound against Michigan on the road on Wednesday.