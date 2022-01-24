JuCo Guard Cashius McNeilly Commits To Maryland

The Maryland Terrapins interim head coach picked up his first commitment at the helm with transfer guard Cashius McNeilly announcing last weekend he has committed to the Terps. McNeilly currently attends junior college and hails originally from Thornhill, Ontario in Canada.

not every closed door is locked.

gotta push to get through.

life got harder.

gotta move smarter.

excited to continue this journey as a Terrapin #COMMITTED #RIP2Eight pic.twitter.com/gZZuykHymW — Cashius McNeilly (@cashborough) January 17, 2022

The 6-foot-4 guard clocks in at 175 pounds and is transferring to Maryland after multiple stops in his career thus far. He committed to Texas A&M out of high school and was a three-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. McNeilly was rated the No. 1 recruit out of Ontario and the No. 24 shooting guard in the 2019 class.

McNeilly had to take a medical redshirt his freshman year and opted out the following season due to COVID-19. He then initially transferred after the 2020-21 season to TCU before leaving the program and deciding to attend junior college this year. McNeilly was recruited by Maryland out of high school, but his uncle Jamie McNeilly was on the coaching staff as an assistant at Texas A&M and he decided to commit there. He followed his uncle to TCU but later decided to attend Northern Oklahoma College (Tonkawa, Oklahoma).

McNeilly averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists an shot 50 percent from three-point range for Canada at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Argentina in 2018. Team Canada won the bronze medal in Argentina. McNeilly also won MVP honors at the 2016 Under Armour Next game in Brooklyn.

Interim head coach Manning for Maryland will likely struggle to recruit many players with the interim tag in his title, but McNeilly is a nice get despite that recruiting disadvantage.