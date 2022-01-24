Iowa Offers 2023 Center Boden Kapke

Earlier this month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Boden Kapke. Fans have to be really excited about this development.

2023 6’11 F Boden Kapke from Holy Family HS (MN) & @adidasD1MN just received an offer from Iowa, his coach tells @247Sports. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) January 19, 2022

Kapke comes out of Victoria, Minnesota and is largely unranked by the national recruiting services. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds by Rivals and is viewed as one of the better prospects in the State of Minnesota for the 2023 cycle. Along with Iowa, he also currently has offers from Loyola (Chicago), Minnesota, and Xavier among others.

Iowa currently has one commitment in the program’s 2023 recruiting class from four-star Owen Freeman. However, fans will hope Kapke can keep Iowa’s recent momentum on the recruiting trail going. However, we will have to wait and see as it’s still very much in the air for Kapke and the Hawkeyes in the 2023 cycle and beyond.