Illinois Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard Jamari Phillips

Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Jamari Phillips. It was major news across the Big Ten recruiting universe.

Blessed to receive a offer from University of Illinois #FightingIllini pic.twitter.com/cZonYoB5L5 — Jamari “jiggy” Phillips (@iluvjamari) January 23, 2022

Phillips comes out of Modesto, California and is rated as a four-star prospect and one oof the best players in the 2024 class by Rivals. He is likewise listed at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds and identified as one of the rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from California, Kansas, Texas Tech, USC, and Washington among others.

Illinois currently has one commitment in the program’s 2024 recruiting class from Morez Johnson, but things should only grow from there. And fans will be hoping Phillips can get things rolling. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work.