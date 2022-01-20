Illinois Offers 2023 Three-Star Small Forward Devin Royal

Earlier this month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Devin Royal.

Great game from ‘23 Devin Royal here @FlyinToTheHoop. Provided scoring punch from all over the floor, posting 27 points, 6 boards, and 2 assists.



Currently hold offers from Illinois, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Virginia Tech and others.@DevinRoyal7 | @PHSC_Tigers | @all_ohio pic.twitter.com/Ll8XmWwnfm — Derek Murray (@DMurrayHoops) January 16, 2022

Royal comes out of Pickerington, Ohio and is currently rated as a three-star and the 121st best player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports. The recruiting site lists him at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds and identifies him as a rising player in the 2023 class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from Akron, Butler, Dayton, and Iowa State among others.

Illinois currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, but after two productive seasons, that will likely change in the coming months. Fans will certainly hope Royal can get things rolling. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work, though two productive seasons in a row should help things considerably.