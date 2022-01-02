 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Illinois Offers 2023 Center Onyekachi Nzeh

The Illini have put out a new offer in the 2023 cycle.

By Thomas Beindit
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Purdue Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Late last month, the Illinois Fighting Illini put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Brad Underwood and his staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Onyekachi Nzeh.

Nzeh comes out of Newtown, Pennsylvania and is currently unrated by most of the national recruiting services. However, 247Sports lists him at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds and he seems to be a rising player in the 2023 class. Along with Illinois, he also has offers from Bryant, Creighton, Iowa, and Miami (FL) among others.

Illinois currently has no commitments in the program’s 2023 recruiting class, but after two productive seasons, that will likely change in the coming months. Fans will certainly hope Nzeh can get things rolling. However, we will have to wait and see as his recruitment is still very much in the air. Underwood and his staff will have to put in some work, though two productive seasons in a row should help things considerably.

