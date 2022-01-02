Maryland Offers 2022 Three-Star Center Adrame Diongue

Late last month, the Maryland Terrapins put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle as the program continues to find its footing after Mark Turgeon’s departure. The current staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Adrame Diongue.

Blessed & humbled to receive an offer from University Of Maryland ‼️ @AZCompass_Prep @TerrapinHoops

Alhamdulillah. pic.twitter.com/zCmt1REEf6 — Adrame Diongue (@15Diongue) December 27, 2021

Diongue comes out of Chandler, Arizona and is currently rated as a three-star prospect and a top 20 player in the State of Arizona by 247Sports. He is listed at 7-foot-0 and 185 pounds by 247Sports. Along with Maryland, he also has offers from East Carolina, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi State, and UC Santa Barbara among others.

Maryland currently has no firm commitments in the program’s 2022 recruiting class after Turgeon’s departure and Bobi Klintman announced he was reopening his recruitment. That puts a lot of pressure on the interim staff to figure out a way to close on a few prospects. Fans will have to stay tuned and will hope Diongue can be a piece of that movement.