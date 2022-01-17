Five Big Ten Teams Land In Week 11 Polls

The Week 11 AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls were released on Monday and five Big Ten teams were fortunate enough to make the cut, including two who landed at the top 10 of both polls. It’s an impressive achievement for the league and could position things well as the season begins and we approach March.

Here is where the Big Ten landed:

Week 11 AP Poll:

No. 4 - Purdue

No. 8 - Wisconsin

No. 14 - Michigan State

No. 17 - Illinois

No. 19 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Iowa, Indiana

Week 11 USA Today Coaches’ Poll:

No. 4 - Purdue

No. 8 - Wisconsin

No. 13 - Michigan State

No. 17 - Illinois

No. 18 - Ohio State

Receiving Votes: Iowa, Indiana

While Michigan State’s drop was disappointing to see, Purdue, Wisconsin, and Illinois all trended up in this week’s rankings. Illinois also has a lot of upward potential here, as the team seems significantly underrated, at least compared to its advanced numbers. Purdue could also pop back up with a few more wins.